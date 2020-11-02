Phnom Penh: A foreigner committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of Bayon Hospital, located next to the flyover at 327 Norodom Blvd., Group 81, Village 11, Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon, on November 1, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.

Authorities say the victim is an unidentified male, about 45 years old, who did not have any papers or passport.

Ou Chamnap, a 34-year-old Cambodian man who was staying at Bayon Hospital, told authorities that before the incident, he saw a foreign man walking into the hospital, but thought he was just a guest come to visit a patient.

The witnesses said that after a while there was a load sound, like something had fallen from the building.

He immediately ran to see the doctor and found the victim lying unconscious on the ground south of the hospital, and then lifted the victim for treatment. He was taken to the emergency room, and died shortly after.

The body has been taken to Wat Teuk Thla to wait for relatives to come forward.

*A photo from the scene shows a man who appears to be Asian (but it is not immediately clear), wearing a red t-shirt and floral patterned shirt.