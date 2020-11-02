Siem Reap: A man was seriously injured after an attack, authorities told the (WARNING: UNCENSORED IMAGES) Siem Reap Post on Monday November 2.

The incident of intentional violence with aggravated circumstances occurred at 20:30 on October 31, 2020 in Dan Run commune, Sot Nikum district, Siem Reap.

The official said that this case was caused by two unidentified male suspects armed with long knives attacked a man aged 27 years old from Sangkat Svay Dangkum, Siem Reap City, Siem Reap Province.

Officials confirmed that after the incident escaped, while the victim was transported to a hospital in Siem Reap.

According to the authorities, the victim quarreled with the above group of suspects while visiting the Ok Ambok festival at Wat Mony Theang in the commune where the incident occurred.

Law enforcement forces are investigating and are searching for the perpetrators to be punished according to law. THMEY LOAD