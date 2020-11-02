Phnom Penh: A monk complained to the police, who brought a man dressed as a monk in for questioning. He was then arrested and charged with fraud at 2 pm on November 2, 2020 in front of the house No. 60, Village 1, Mao Tse Tung Street, Sangkat Boeung Trabek, Khan Chamkarmon.

In Tep, a 30-year-old man with an unspecified occupation and residence is alleged to have been walking around telling people that he was collecting money for a pagoda in a remote province.

After complaints, he was questioned and admitted that he was not a real monk, just that he had no money to spend, no place to stay, so he spent 160,000 riel on a monk outfit, and tried to collect cash. He claimed he had only made 9,000 riel before the police stopped him.

Hong Chantheng, director of the Boeung Trabek Administration Post, said that the Ministry of Cults and Religions had asked the judiciary police, to charge the man (fraud, forgery of uniforms). Police are preparing to build a case to be sent to the Chamkar Mon District Inspectorate for legal proceedings. PPR