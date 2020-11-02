Preah Sihanouk: On October 29, 2020, at 3:00 AM, people reported through the hotline of Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police that at Borey Kuch Asia in Village 1, Sangkat 3, Preah City. Sihanouk there were Chinese people fighting and a gun was fired.

Immediately after receiving this information, General Chuon Narin, Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police Commissioner, ordered police to the scene to search and ask for information. They found two victims with one seriously injured and taken to hospital. After an investigation, law enforcement forces arrested a total of four suspects

According to the General Commissioner, the two victims were Li Hai Yang, 38 years old, a Chinese man from Henan Province, China, who flew from Henan Province to Sihanoukville Province on October 16, 2020 to work as a construction contractor. He suffered light injuries.

The second victim was SONG WEN LONG, 33 years old, from Yunnan Province, China and currently living in Village 4, Sangkat 4, Preah Sihanouk Province. He suffered a serious on his right back with a knife wound hitting in/around his lung. He is currently being treated in hospital.

The four suspects arrested were:

1. JIANG NAN, male, 35 years old,a Chinese national, born in LIAONING province, China. He flew from Beijing to Sihanoukville on October 3, 2020, and is the owner of One Thong Liu Consort Company, living in Borey Kuch Asia, located in Village 1, Sangkat 3, Preah Sihanouk Province.

2. RAN SHUBING, male, 47 years old, from CHONGQING Province, China, He arrived from Shanghai to Sihanoukville on February 20, 2018 and is Club Manager of Kassan 2 Entertainment located in Village 1, Sangkat 4, Preah Sihanouk Province.

3. LI XIN, male, 40 years old from Heilongjiang Province, China, He arrived from Guangdong Province to Siem Reap Province on March 24, 2017. and is a bodyguard to the other man, living in Village 4, Sangkat 4, Preah Sihanouk Province. He was armed with a pistol.

4. WANG YAWEI, male, 28 years old, from Henan Province, China, He flew from Henan Province to Sihanoukville Province on January 18, 2018.

A GLOCK 19, silver-black (no ID), 16x 9mm bullets, and a silencer were seized.

1- Gray Prius license plate number: Phnom Penh 2BF-6807

2- Gray TUNDRA brand, license plate number: Phnom Penh 2AE-2004

3- White Highlander, license plate: Phnom Penh 2AK-5931.

Were also taken.

The commissioner added that this case occurred because on the day of the incident, the victim went to demand money from the suspect and there was an argument that led to violence while fighting. The suspect, LI XIN, was armed with a handgun and threatened to retaliate, and fired off a shot.

The suspects are currently being referred to the provincial court for legal action. PHENG VANNAK