Phnom Penh: A traffic accident was caused by an unknown motorbike which hit a worker collecting trash for Cintri, causing him to fall under the truck, breaking his right leg at 10:50 AM on November 2, 2020, in Trapeang Po village, Sangkat Choam Chao III, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

According to sources, at the time of the incident, while the victim was walking to collect garbage for the Cintri truck, which was driving slowly, a motorbike of unknown brand was driving in a north-south direction. The motorcycle caused the victim to fall under the Cintri car, which crushed his leg. He was immediately taken away by ambulance.

After the incident, the authorities inspected the scene. POST NEWS