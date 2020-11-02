Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health on the morning of November 2, 2020, issued a press release confirming one new case of COVID-19 had been detected.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that the new case was in a 31-year-old Cambodian woman living in Chet Borey district, Kratie province. She traveled from Japan via South Korea, arriving in Cambodia on October 19, 2020.

The results of the second test (on the 13th day of quarantine) were provided by the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge, Phnom Penh, and the patient is currently being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital. .

The latest case was from the same flight that a Polish man tested positive upon arrival in Cambodia on October 19.

Other passengers were then isolated at three hotels in Phnom Penh and the air base (including the latest case). Therefore, 25 passengers who were placed with the woman at the Air Force are at risk of transmission, and are required to continue to undergo 14 more days of isolation for continuous health monitoring.

A total of 292 people (60 females and 232 males) have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Cambodia, with 283 people (57 females and 226 males) treated nationwide and 9 patients remain at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh. There have been no recorded deaths.

Latest figures from November 1 state 182,916 (10,953 per one million population) test had been conducted.