Phnom Penh: Boeung Keng Kang District Military Police arrested two suspects, seized two bags, and confiscated a K-59 pistol along the corner of Street 163 and Street 390 in Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang III, Khan Boeung Keng, Phnom Penh.

According to the victim- a 35 year old woman, speaking to Fast News, she said she ate noodles at a shop along Street 163 and then put his bag on his desk. Two suspects got on a motorbike and one of them rode another motorbike. One of them came down to buy noodles, and when they were ready, suddenly grabbed the victim’s bag.

The victim and suspects shouted at each other, and a gun was pulled out and fired. A tricycle tuk tuk driver then threw the chair at the other suspect’s motorcycle and knocked him down. Three shots were reportedly fired (*edit-possible translation error, and the gun had 3 bullets inside- another report says the gun was dropped during the struggle).



The driver immediately took the gun and immediately called the intervention force to arrest the two suspects at the scene.



The military police confiscated i a pistol, two mobile phones, a motorcycle and a mobile phone charger and money.

After the incident, the victim also filed a complaint at the military police base in Boeung Keng Kang district for the military police to take legal action. FAST NEWS