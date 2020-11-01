Kandal: On Saturday, October 15, 2020, at 22:25, there was a traffic accident between a motorbike and a car, resulting in the death of a person on National Road No. 1. Between km 19-20, Koki village, Koki commune, Kien Svay district, Kandal province.

At the time of the incident, there was a black Honda CBR motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1HU.1424 (direction Phnom Penh, Neak Leung). The rider was Sinh Chasing, male, 24 years old, from O Bek Kam, Sangkat O Bek Kam, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

The bike hit a white LAND CRUISER car with police license plate 2.5553 (direction Neak Leung, Phnom Penh), the driver then escaped, leaving the motorcyclist to die.

After the incident, the police took the evidence and kept it at the Kien Svay District Police Inspectorate. The body was handed over to family for traditional rites. POST NEWS