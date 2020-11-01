Phnom Penh: A newborn baby was found dead in a cardboard box next to the wall of Wat Phnom school.

This incident caused a surprise at 10 am on November 1, 2020, in Srah Chak, Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

Sources at the scene said they found a half-square-meter cardboard box that had been discarded. People looked inside and found a newborn baby dead and then contacted the local police to come and check.

The baby’s body was later taken to the pagoda for a traditional ceremony.

Sources say the death is being treated as suspicious and an investigation is currently underway.