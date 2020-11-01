Prey Veng Province: One person was killed and two others were injured when a female buffalo became angry at being transported. The incident occurred on the afternoon of October 31, 2020, near Skar village, Phnov II commune, Si district. Central Bank, Prey Veng Province.

The three victims were: 1. Nen Yen, male, 51 years old, with minor injuries to his elbows and torso. 2. Nen Chamroeun, a 39-year-old man with serious injuries to his right calf. 3. An unnnamed 47-year-old man with 3 serious injuries, who was sent to hospital and later died.

At the health center. Nen Yen, who suffered minor injuries, told authorities that a few days ago he bought eight buffaloes from Mom Mao in Treasor village, Treasor commune, Srey Santhor district, Kampong Cham province, with a total value of 28 million riels.

Nen Chamroeun also bought a female buffalo- the same one that caused the death and injuries, which then escaped into the forest.

On November 1, 2020, local people and the authorities tracked down and killed the buffalo. AREY