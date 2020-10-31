Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health have said that six Chinese nationals who were tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in China on October 31, 2020, did not leave the country. Cambodia.

According to Ms. Yuk Sambath, the Chinese nationals have been thoroughly screened by the Ministry of Health twice, the last time on October 24, 2020, with no positive results.

She said that after receiving the information, the Ministry of Health of Cambodia took the old samples of the six Chinese people to test again and the results were still negative. At the same time, the Ministry of Health of Cambodia also contacted the focal point of the Ministry of Health of China to help research and check again clearly.

She added that not only Chinese nationals, all passengers leaving Cambodia must be tested and have a negative result from the PCR laboratory. When the test is negative, a health certificate is issued, and all Chinese who go out are required to have the same health certificate. (FRESH NEWS)

This comes after reports from Guangdong Health Commission, on October 30, claimed that there were 8 newly imported asymptomatic infections in the province, 4 of which were from Cambodia.

The specific information came from a popular Chinese news website:

Female, 48 years old, native of Chongqing, resident in Chongqing City, worker.Male, 32 years old, native of Sichuan, resident in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, a waiter.

Male, 34 years old, native of Liaoning, resident in Dalian, Liaoning Province, engineer.

Male, 20 years old, native of Jiangxi, resident in Shangrao City, Jiangxi Province, barber.

Female, 22 years old, native of Guangxi, permanent residence in Yulin City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, company employee

On October 29, Guangdong Province Health Department also discovered a confirmed case imported from Cambodia in a 44-year-old man from Jiangsu. On October 27, he took flight CZ8314 from Cambodia and arrived in Guangzhou on the same day.



