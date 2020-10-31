Kandal: The Kandlal Provincial Court detained two suspects in connection with a drug trafficking case on October 30, 2020.

On October 28, 2020, the Koh Thom District Gendarmerie Force made two arrests, after receiving information from residents that there was a case of illegal drug trafficking, In Sampov Poun commune, Koh Thom district, Kandal province.

Under the direct guidance of the Provincial Commander-in-Chief and with the coordination of the proceedings by the Prosecutor of the Court of First Instance Special forces arrived at the scene and arrested 2 suspects (1 female).

The seized items include: 30 packs of drugs (methamphetamine), 2030 red yama pills, 49 other tablets, 2 mobile phones, 4 drug scales, some drug packaging and other materials. PPR