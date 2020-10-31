Stung Treng Province: Anti-Drug Police of the Provincial Police have conducted a search and arrested one suspect along with two large packages of methamphetamine. The suspect is Former Deputy Commander of Borey O’Svay Senchey District, who was detained at 9:00 AM on October 30, 2020 at Mlup Tnaot Restaurant in Spean Thmor Village, Sangkat / Krong, Stung Treng Province. The drugs are believed to have come from a 42 kilogram bust in Stung Treng reported on October 23.

According to Mr. Cham Phanit, Director of the Anti-Drug Office of the Provincial Police, the operation to crack down and arrest a drug trafficking ringleader along with two large packages of methamphetamine (total weight 2002.1 g) captured Ouk Damkeung, male, 44 years old, the former Deputy Commander of Borey O’Svay Sen Chey District.

After the crackdown, the Anti-Drug Police Office brought the suspects in for questioning and he will be sent to court for further proceedings under the coordination of Mr. Kim Hong San, Deputy Prosecutor of Stung Treng Provincial Court.

The former Deputy Commander of Borey O’Svay Sen Chey district is accused of secretly keeping two large packages of drugs from the large haul, which were not handed over to the authorities. He is charged that he kept them for personal gain, causing serious damage to the institution of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces. The above suspects should be punished according to the law that they have committed and seek further research on those involved. NKD

*Source repeatedly says ‘former deputy commander’, but does not give details on when he left or was removed from his position.