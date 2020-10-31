Business & Property FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Children Injured In Poipet Car Explosion

Banteay Meanchey Province: A Highlander car caught fire at Mondul 5, Prachea Thom Lech Village, Sangkat Phsar Kandal, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province. The incident was caused by a gas explosion in the car at around 6 pm on October 30, 2020.

Prior to the incident, a white Highlander with license plate Banteay Meanchey 2A-9567, driven by Sarath Kanika, a 38-year-old female was refueling at the gas station named Mom Sopheak. While refueling, gas (*think it was LPG) leaked from inside the car, causing gas to escape outside, where it was ignited by a nearby cooking stove.

The white Highlander car caught fire, and was completely damaged. The fire then spread to electricity poles and wires.

The injured were sent to the Siem Reap Provincial Hospital for treatment:
1. Sarak Kakkada, male, 14 years old, injured on both sides. 2. Horn Sovannary, 5 years old, suffered burns to his hands, chin and face.
3. Horn Dane, 7 years old, suffered burns to his hands, feet and face.

The fire was put out by  7:20 pm. NKD

