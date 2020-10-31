Phnom Penh: A decomposing corpse was found on October 31, 2020, in the Tonle Sap River along Sisowath Quay in Srah Chak Sangkat, Daun Penh District, Phnom Penh.

The victim was not identified, police only saying that he was about 30 years old, male.

At 10:20 a.m. on October 31, 2020, residents reported finding the body in a swampy area of the Tonle Sap River east of Wat Phnom. Later, the police arrived at the scene and examined the body of the victim.

The victim was found with a black backpack strapped to his waist and a stone weighing about 10 kilograms inside.

The forensic experts of the Phnom Penh Municipal Commissioner arrived at the scene and transported the body to Wat Teuk Thla for further examination of the victim’s body to find out the cause of death of the victim.

It is not yet known whether the stone was used to cover up evidence from a murder, or was used by the deceased in a suicide. AREY