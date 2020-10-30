Phnom Penh: Authorities arrested a young men and women, aged between 16 and 17, and sent them to the 1st Chao Chao Police Station in connection with the illegal possession of weapons.

The incident happened at 10:30 pm on October 29, 2020 at the Canadia Industrial Park in Sangkat Choam Chao I, Khan Por Sen, Phnom Penh.

The young man was seen pulling out a gun to show off his girlfriend, and immediately the security guards at the Canadia Industrial Park reported him to the authorities.

After receiving the information, the police of Chaom Chao I police station arrived at the scene and arrested them and sent them to the police station for interrogation and processing. POST NEWS