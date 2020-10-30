Phnom Penh: A would-be thieves attempted to snatch a mobile phone from a Chinese man, but were hit by a tuk tuk, causing him to fall.

The suspect panicked and ran on another motorcycle ridden by his accomplice, escaped and disappeared, leaving his motorcycle at the scene,

The incident occurred at 2:40am at the Kab Ko Market traffic light on Street 294/corner of Norodom Blvd. in Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang I, Khan Boeung Keng Kang.

The motorcycle that the suspect was riding in the above activities was a black 2019 Honda Dream with license plate Phnom Penh 1HN-3925.

According the tuk tuk driver, before the incident, he was carrying two Chinese male guests on their way to NagaWorld along Street 294. At the corner of Norodom Street, he stopped his tricycle and waited for the red traffic light, while the two Chinese guests were sitting and playing with phones inside the three-wheeler. Suddenly, two suspects riding two motorcycles, one Honda Dream and one Honda Scoopy stopped behind his tricycle and were looking suspicious. The driver said that when the traffic light turned green, he moved forward, and the suspect riding the Honda Dream motorcycle came to the right corner and tried to snatch a mobile phone from one of the Chinese men, but did not succeed.

The tuk tuk driver then turned and hit the suspect’s motorcycle, causing it to fall. The suspect then ran to the other motorcycle of their party and escaped. O

After the incident, the victim did not go to file a complaint, while the suspect’s motorcycle was taken away by the Boeung Keng Kang Police Station. MCPN