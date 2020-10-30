Phnom Penh: Four people were lucky to escape injury after a piece of steel, about 2 meters long, fell from a high-rise building under construction. The falling metal hit an ice box next to where the people were sitting.

The incident happened at 3:40 pm on October 29, 2020 near a construction sitein Trapeang Thleung 1 Village, Sangkat Choam Chao I, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh. The vendor whose ice box was broken, and three customers were left in shock as the metal landed right next to them.

They said that before the incident, they were next to the stall on Street 11 near a Borey fence where there are several tall buildings under construction. Suddenly, a piece of metal fell down, smashing loudly into the ice box.

The same source continued the village chief of Trapeang Thleung 1, Sangkat Choam Chao I arrived at the scene and inquired about the incident, and the foreman and the construction team admitted that the steel had fallen from their site.

KOHSANTEPHEAP