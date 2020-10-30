Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health on October 30, 2020 issued a press release confirming the discovery of COVID-19 case in a Cambodian man who had just returned from South Sudan.

The man, aged 51, from Phnom Penh’s Tuol Kork district, is a United Nations Executive Officer for the Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). He departed from South Sudan, via Ethiopia and South Korea, and arrived in Cambodia on October 28, 2020.

He is currently being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

A total of 87 passengers were on board the flight. The other 86 passengers with negative Kovid-19 test results are being isolated for 14 days at Pochentong High School and several hotels in Phnom Penh.

There have now been 291 cases, with 283 recoveries and 8 patients currently being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital. Information released on October 27 says 175,786 (10,526 per 1 million pop.) tests have been conducted.