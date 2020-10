Kampong Speu Province: Kampong Speu Provincial Administration announced on October 29, 2020 that after the recent floods, National Road No. 41 suffered serious damage that requires immediate repairs.

Therefore, the public who wish to travel along National Road 41 to other provinces or to Phnom Penh, please find another way to avoid traffic jams and travel time. Please understand and tolerate the above issues.