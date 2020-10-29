Pacific Cigar Company in Cambodia will host an official launch of the 60th Anniversary Jar celebrating diplomatic relations between Cuba and Cambodia on the 5th of November 2020 at Raffles Hotel Phnom Penh.

Over 120 guests are expected, with the Ambassador of Cuba, Mme. Liurka Rodriguez Barrios being the distinguished guest to launch the 60th Anniversary Jar collection which is limited to 1000 pieces. Guests will enjoy Cuban cuisine, Havana Club cocktails, and live music, while one lucky guest will go home with a Limited Edition 60th Anniversary Jar.

“Artist Christian Develter, with whom Pacific Cigar Company has collaborated with for many years, will also showcase a pop-up exhibition of his Cigar Series lithographs paired with PCC’s recently released matching Siglo branded humidors and ashtrays,” said Pacific Cigar Company’s Lorrain Talmant.

TICKETS:

USD38 nett. (Complimentary for PCC Premium & Leisure Club members.)

Tel. +855 23 981 888

Email: dining.leroyal@raffles.com

CIGAR JOURNAL