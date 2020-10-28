Koh Kong Province: Kampong Seila District Administrative Unity Force led by Mr. Chan Ponlok, Deputy District Governor, inspected cars for drugs and weapons on National Road 4, Kampong Seila District.

On the night of October 27, 2020, a car arrived at the checkpoint and attempted to evade the inspection. Authorities chased the car, caught up and brought it back to the checkpoint for inspection.

The Starex, driven by a Chinese national, was heading from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville, with 3 people inside (including the driver). They were named as:

1 Feng Yu, male, 32 years old, Chinese, the driver.

2. Gao Ying Kai, male, 29 years old, Chinese.

3. Vu Thi Minh Hien, female, 30 years old, a Vietnamese national,

After inspection, police found 7 packs methamphetamine (ice) (2 big packs, 5 small packs), 1 small packet of dried marijuana and 6 blue pills. A pair of handcuffs, an electric baton, 4 mobile phones and the car with license plate Phnom Penh 2AZ8481 were also seized as evidence.

The suspects are currently being held at the Kampong Seila District Police Inspectorate for further proceedings. KPSBN