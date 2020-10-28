Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health on the morning of October 28, 2020, issued a press release confirming the discovery of two new cases of COVID-19.

The report stated that a 34-year-old Cambodian man with an address in Ta Skor village, Sarika Keo commune, Lvea Em district, Kandal province, and a Cambodian man aged 23 years old, from Bakan district, Pursat province traveled from Japan, and took connecting flights from South Korea to Cambodia on October 26, 2020.

Both patients are currently being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

The total number of passengers on the same plane was 39. Thirty-seven passengers with negative Kovid-19 test results are being screened for 14 days at Pochentong High School and hotels in Phnom Penh.

There has been a total of 290 people found infected with the virus (59 females and 231 males) in Cambodia, with 283 patients treated and 7 patients currently at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh. Figures from 26 October say 175,786 (10,526 per 1 million pop.) have been carried out in total.