Pursat Province: A Lexus RX300 was engulfed in flames while its owner was driving along the road.

According to the owner of the car, it was completely destroyed after an electrical fault caused a fire. The owner, who asked not to be named, spoke to the media by phone in the morning of Wednesday October 28, 2020.

The incident happened at around 3 am on October 28, 2020 on a red gravel road in Prey Khlong village, Rokat commune, Phnom Kravanh district, Pursat province.

The owner of the car continued that before the incident, he drove a friend to his house in Pursat province and then returned home. When he arrived at the scene, he could smell burning, and suddenly, there was smoke coming from the dashboard.

Luckily he got out of the car before it burst into flames. NKD