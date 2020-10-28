Kampong Speu: On the afternoon of October 26, 2020 at Serey Ang Neal Primary School in Chek village, Svay Chachip commune, Bor Seth district. Kampong Speu Provinc, 17 school children ate fried ‘meatball’ (brahet) snacks and suffered food poisoning, but were rescued in time.

Prior to the incident, students were seen relaxing and buying meatballs that were sold on campus. After eating, each student suddenly had diarrhea and vomiting. Seeing these symptoms, the teacher sent the students to Svay Chip Health Center for treatment.

There were 17 students, aged between 8 and 13, who were affected by the tainted snacks.

All students are in good condition, and the symptoms are not life-threatening. AREY