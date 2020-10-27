Phnom Penh: A MERCEDES Benz GLS 450 worth more than half a million dollars (*unsure where that price came from) swerved to avoid a tuk-tuk and hit a central divider, breaking one front wheel and severely damaging the front end

.

The incident happened at 2 pm on October 27, 2020, about 100 meters south of the Svay Pak checkpoint on National Road 5 in Lokambo village, Svay Pak commune, Russey Keo district, Phnom Penh.

The MERCEDES Benz GLS 450 had an (expensive?) Cambodian number plate ‘LY CHHOY’.

According to sources, the car was driving along National Road 5 from south to north. When it arrived at the scene, suddenly a tuk-tuk motorcycle t turned across the road. The car then hit the divider.

A traffic police officer in Prek Pnov district was told that it was worth more than half a million dollars and that the car had only recently been used.

After the incident, the traffic police of Russey Keo district handed over the above case to the Phnom Penh Office of Road Traffic for processing. POST NEWS