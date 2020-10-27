Phnom Penh: A man was found dead next to a motorcycle, suspected of being involved in a traffic accident Phnom Penh.

Residents traveling along the road found the body of a man lying near the motorcycle with blood on his head and the motorcycle damaged at 9:30 pm on October 26, 2020 along 60 meters in Sangkat Chak Angre Leu, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, the unidentified man, about 30 years old, was lying dead next to a 2018 Honda Dream motorcycle. with license plate Phnom Penh 1CU-4819, the head of the body was covered in blood. The victim’s motorcycle was completely smashed.

Seeing this, citizens reported to the local authorities, who arrived at the scene. After an inspection, the police concluded that the likely cause was a traffic accident, the motorbike was speeding and hit a car from behind.

The local authorities called a truck to take the body of the man to Teuk Thla pagoda, waiting for the relatives to come and receive him for the traditional ceremony. Authorities will continue to research the incident. MCPN