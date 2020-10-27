Cambodian-Thai border: Mr. Ly Sovannarith, Governor of O’Chrov District, said on the evening of October 27 that two Thai men died in a muntions blast accident on the afternoon of October 27, 2020.

The Thai men where on a tractor cutting grass in the area around Boundary Post No. 43 at TA 547,274 “Khmer Sre Thai Land” where Noun Mak Mon Village, Kork Sung District, Sa Kaeo Province, Thailand borders Prey Chan village, O’Bei Choan commune, O’Chrov district, Banteay Meanchey province.

*It is not clear what caused the explosion, but a forgotten landmine or other UXO thais the most likely explanation. RASMEI