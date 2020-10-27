Kampong Thom: At 12:20 on October 26, 2020, there was a fatal traffic accident where a Lexus RX300 hit a motorcycle from behind, causing death and serious injuries. This incident happened along Street 6, Puk Yuk Village, Sroyov Sangkat. Steung Sen City, Kampong Thom Province.

The driver of the Lexus RX300 with license plate Phnom Penh 2AP-8385 escaped from the scene. *Photos suggest the car crashed through a fence after the collision.



The victim was a 15-year-old Saing Lida, female, from Phum Mneav, Sangkat Sroyov, Steung Sen City, Kampong Thom Province. The student was not wearing a helmet and suffered severe head injuries. Her passenger Chhoeun Srey Nich, female, 15 years old from the same village died at the scene (also not wearing a helmet)

After the incident, the driver of the car escaped and the vehicles were taken to the provincial police station to be stored at the provincial police commission to build a case file. The body was handed over to the family for a traditional ceremony and the injured girl taken to hospital.

POST NEWS