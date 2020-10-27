Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health on the morning of October 27, 2020, issued a press release confirming the discovery of a new COVID-19 caseon a French woman who had just traveled from France to Cambodia.

The 23-year-old French woman was staying at a hotel in Phnom Penh and traveled from France via Singapore, arriving on the 25th, according to the ministry. October 2020. The test result was provided by the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge in Phnom Penh, and the patient is currently being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

108 (47 females and 3 children) were on the same flight. The 107 passengers with negative test results will be screened for 14 days.

This brings the total to 288 cases detected in Cambodia, of which 283 have been treated nationwide, with 5 people currently in Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh.

Latest numbers from October 25 say 174,301 (10,437 per one million population) tests have been conducted.