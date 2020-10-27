Sihanoukville: (Preliminary information) A Chinese man died after falling/jumping from the (*named as Jinbei) casino building on the morning of October 27, 2020, in Village 2, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville. He was only wearing underwear/undershorts.

Initial reports have named the dead man as He Jianbo, aged 30, from Heilonjiang province, China. Records show he was regularly entering and leaving Cambodia since 2019.

Authorities immediately went to inspect and are continuing to investigate in accordance with legal procedures. They have not yet confirmed the identity of the deceased, the cause of the fall, or whether this was an accident, suicide or foul play. More information is expected to be released later. KPSBN