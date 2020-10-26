Phnom Penh: A Chinese man was found dead by his friends on the 13th floor of a condominium at around 1 pm on October 25, 2020 in Building 60, Street 337, Sangkat Boeung Kak I, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

The man was identified as WANG XUEJIN, a 55-year-old Chinese man.

According to sources, before the incident, a friend who lived next door and an employee of the same company called the victim, but he did not pick up the phone, so he called another friend to look into the room. They opened the door to find the victim lying dead inside.

The friends reported this to the caretaker who called the police to come and inspect.

According to police, the Chinese man died of a heart attack. After the examination, the body was sent by the police to be kept at Stung Meanchey pagoda crematorium to wait for relatives. KOHSANTEPHEAP