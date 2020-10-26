Crime FEATURED Latest 

Chinese Drug Dealing Pair Caught In SHV Hotel

Sihanoukville: Lt. Gen. Lek Vannak, Director of the Anti-Drug Department, said at about 9:30 pm on the 23rd In October 2020, the police force of the 4th Office of the Anti-Drug Department led by Major General Kheng Sarath, Deputy Director of the Department investigated and cracked down on a case of drug storage and trafficking at Chang Chheng Hotel in village 3, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville.

As a result of the crackdown, two Chinese suspects, Huang Xiao Hui, 30, and Hu Jun, 29 years old, were arrested. Police seized evidence of methamphetamine (ICE) and methamphetamine tablets (WY/yama). The drugs had a net weight of 922.2 grams.

The two suspects will be sent to court. KOHSANTEPHEAP

