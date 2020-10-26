Phnom Penh: His Excellency General Sem Sovanny, Director General of the National Center for the Management of Peacekeeping Forces, Demining and Remnants of War, said ton October 25, 2020, that 73 members of the 186th Gendarmerie (including 28 females) were to replace brigade Royal Gendarmerie No. 861, which will complete its mission in South Sudan, and will return home on October 27, 2020.

His Excellency reminded all officers who go out on missions and are doing humanitarian missions abroad, please take care of your health and follow the instructions of the Ministry of Health in accordance with the instructions of UN officials.

Since 2006, Cambodia has sent more than 7,000 troops, including more than 350 women, to participate in peace-keeping missions for the United Nations. Cambodia currently has a total of 787 troops in five peacekeeping missions under the United Nations, including Lebanon and Sudan, Mali and Central African Republic. Cambodia is the second largest provider of peacekeeping forces in ASEAN. PPR