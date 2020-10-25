Phnom Penh: A man driving a car at high speed carelessly hit an electricity pole causing severe damage. The driver suffered minor injuries.

This incident happened at 1:00 am on Sunday, October 25, 2020, along Street 369, Sangkat Chbar Ampov I, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh.

Sources at the scene said that before the incident, they saw a black Vigo car with license plate number POLICE 2-8988 driving from north to south at high speed, close to the scene. The driver lost control and hit the pole. PPR

*It is not clear what happened to the driver, or what his rank is.