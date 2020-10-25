Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology would like to inform the public on October 25, 2020, that a low pressure system in the eastern Pacific Ocean near The Philippines gradually developed into the 18th typhoon named MOLAVE, and is currently moving into the central part of the Philippines.

The storm is expected to gradually increase its impact as it travels through the Philippines and into the South China Sea on October 27, and will weaken in Vietnam around Quang Ngai on October 28, and continue to move to the Pasong area of ​​Laos on October 29, 2020.

This will bring bad weather to Cambodia from 28 to 29 October 2020 with the following forecasts:

Provinces in the region Dangrek mountain range and northeastern plateau, including Ratanakkiri, Stung Treng, Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey provinces, may experience heavy rain mixed with strong winds.

Lowland provinces including Kampong Thom, Siem Reap, Banteay Meanchey, Pailin and Battambang are likely to receive heavy rainfall.

The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology has been closely monitoring this natural phenomenon and will provide further information in case changes to the weather or further updates.