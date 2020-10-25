Phnom Penh: A Lexus RX-300, 2020 model, swerved across the road and hit the rear of a Mercedes G63 parked on the sidewalk. The Lexus overturned, but no injuries were reported.

The incident happened at 11:30 pm on October 24, 2020 at the traffic light near the former Prasat Pich cinema along Monivong Blvd., at the corner of Street 182 in Sangkat Boeung Reang, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, a black Lexus RX-300 Series 2020 with Cambodian license plate VV 5499 was seen traveling along Route 182 from west to east. At the scene above, it turned left, crossing Monivong, lost control and hit a black Mercedes with license plate Phnom Penh 2BD-5678 parked on the side of Monivong.

The Lexus overturned and the driver fled the scene.

After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the professional police to come down and took the two vehicles to store them at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for a solution later. NKD