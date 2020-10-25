Phnom Penh: Forest Harmony, the leading developer of luxury villas in Cambodia, on Saturday evening, October 24, announced the launch of its second phase of the Golf Harmony development project on 27.3 hectares, bringing the first golf course in Kampot province, as well as four condominiums on a green landscape.

For the first phase of the Forest Harmony project, 78 villas covering 13 hectares were opened for sale in December 2019, and more than 60 percent of the villas have been sold so far.

The launch of this development project took place at the Raffles Hotel Le Royal, which was attended by senior officials from government institutions, Mr. Chrek Soknim, President of the Cambodian Association of Appraisers and Agents (CVEA), private institutions, large businesses and many potential buyers.

Seraj Sutton, CEO of Century 21 Cambodia, who has been appointed Forest Harmony Exclusive Sales Agent, said the development of the Golf Harmony will make life more modern for homeowners who purchase in the first phase, and also helps to add another level of attractiveness to Kampot province, which is emerging as a tourist destination for real estate investment and investment opportunities.

“Kampot is a potential destination for tourism and business with food as well as a variety of entertainment venues. This project will bring the concept of villa design to the world,” he said. “….. we aim to attract high-end tourists to Cambodia for their holidays and weekends.”

For the second phase, the construction of the golf villas and condominiums will cover 27.3 hectares and is expected to be completed in two years. The project consists of 9 golf courses and 4 5-storey condominium buildings. Prices for the four-bedroom villas in the Golf Harmony project range from $ 361,000 to $ 409,000, including a private swimming pool with an average land area of ​​1,200 square meters.

The development project is located in Prey Thnong commune, Teuk Chhou district, about 18 km from Kampot city. FOREST HARMONY and GOLF HARMONY will provide beautiful landscapes Greenery that will be the perfect getaway for nature lovers and people who are tired of living in the city.

Those who bought a villa in the project. HARMONY VALLEY Complex can avoid the bustling downtown and live in their luxurious villa surrounded by beautiful and quiet mountain scenery. The HARMONY VALLEY project is a must-visit, about 2 and a half hours from Phnom Penh and another hour to reach Kep.

Mr. Chrek Soknim, President of the Cambodian Association of Appraisers and Realtors (CVEA), said: “The idea of ​​developing a second home and villa for leisure is a new trend (gaining) momentum in Cambodia.

According to Sok Nim, developers looking to invest in vacation homes often focus on villas located in coastal and mountainous areas. Sihanoukville, Koh Kong, Mondulkiri and Pursat provinces and other provinces are all potential locations for the development of this vacation home project.

“The lives of Cambodians are improving and they are more able to find and rent real estate for their retirement,” he said. RASMEI