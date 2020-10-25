Kratie: Forces of Rolous Meanchey Police Station on patrol stop some meat transporters on motorcycles and questioned them. They said that the meat was bought from a man named Pheng Pla in Rolous village, Rolous Meanchey commune, Sambo district, Kratie province on October 23, 2020. Suspicious, police called Pheng Pla in for questioning, and he confessed to keeping an AK rifle and shooting a cow.

After researching and questioning about the incident, police arrested 4 suspects and brought them to the inspectorate to continue the procedure:

1. Pheng Pla, male, 43 years old (owner of the weapon) in Rolous village, Rolous Meanchey commune.

2. Sok Kheng O, from Sre Tnaot Village, Sre Chich Commune, Sambo District, Kratie Province.

3. Sreh Hang, Male, 50 years old, from Sre Tnaot Village, Sre Chich Commune Sambo district, Kratie province.

4. Nuon Samnang, 21 years old, from Sre Chich Village, Sre Chich Commune, Sambo District, Kratie Province.

An AK47 rifle anD 12 rounds were seized. AREY