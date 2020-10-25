Koh Kong: On October 25, 2020, police released deatils of an anti-drugs operation from 22-23 October 2020.

Police raided a location in Boeung Khun Chhang village, Sangkat Smach Meanchey and arrested three suspects:

1: ‘Mom’ a 33-year-old female karaoke worker

2: Dong Li Heng, a 20-year-old male

3: Phin a 20 year old male

Evidence confiscated included:

* 1 large package 1 small package of drugs.

* One OPPO mobile phone.

* One black wave motorcycle with license plate Koh Kong 1A-6738.

After interrogation on October 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM, police went on to search a house in Stung Veng village, Stung Veng commune and arrested Ly Rady, male, 39 years old.

The confiscated items include:

* 7 large packages of white gram powder

* 1 assault rifle and 24 bullets * 1 pistol (*type not given)

* 1 OPPO mobile phone

* Some drug paraphernalia.

Later, on the same day, the force continued to detain 3 more suspects, including:

1. Name: Nuon Umet, male 35 years old from Stung Veng Village, Sangkat Stung Veng

2. A, 25 year old fisherman from Village 4, Sangkat Dang Tong.

3. A. Sim, male, 39 years old, also a fisherman from Village 4, Sangkat Dang Tong.

The police confiscated the exhibits including:

* 1 small package of white gram powder

* 1 black wave motorcycle with license plate Koh Kong 1A-2129.

* 3 mobile phones (1 Realme, 1 Tecno, 1 iPhone)

* Some devices.

The seven suspects, along with evidence, were sent to the specialized office to proceed with the case. AREY