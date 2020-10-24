Phnom Penh:Thieves snatched a bag from a woman this morning near the Kakap 2 police station in Po Sen Chey district, Phnom Penh.

The robbery happened at 6:10 am on October 24, 2020 at a point along the railway line in Sangkat Kakap II, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh. The victim was not identified because she was seriously injured and was taken to hospital.

Sources at the scene said that before the incident, a woman was seen riding a black Honda Dream motorcycle with license plate number Kampot 1C-8834 from the market along the railway from east to west. Suddenly two suspects riding a motorcycle without a license plate came up to snatch her bag, causing her to fall. The suspects fled on a motorcycle.

The lost items included just 10,000 riels and an OPPO phone. Citizens are waiting to see if the new post chief has the ability to search for and arrest the suspects and punish them according to the law. MCPN