Koh Kong: According to the Facebook page of Koh Kong Provincial Hospital, on October 24, 2020, a woman named Vuth Chenda, a resident of Cham Yeam Village, Pak Klang Commune, Mondul Seima District, Koh Kong Province gave birth on Koh Kong Bridge.

Immediately, the doctors of Koh Kong Provincial Hospital went to the rescue and the baby was delivered successfully on the bridge, then sent to Koh Kong Provincial Hospital for further health care. AREY

*A Khmer saying ‘crossing the river’ is used to describe the act of childbirth.