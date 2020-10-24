Three High Profile Murder Suspects Remain At Large
Phnom Penh: Recently, people are very surprised that the suspects in three high profile gun murder cases still have not been captured by police
1. The police officer who shot a barber in front of his shop in September.
2. A Gendarmerie officer who shot and killed a DJ at Daun Penh restaurant in January
3. A young military officer who shot and killed his girlfriend, a medical student, in February.
The public request the authorities to investigate and bring these suspects to justice. AREY