Phnom Penh: Recently, people are very surprised that the suspects in three high profile gun murder cases still have not been captured by police

1. The police officer who shot a barber in front of his shop in September.

2. A Gendarmerie officer who shot and killed a DJ at Daun Penh restaurant in January

3. A young military officer who shot and killed his girlfriend, a medical student, in February.

The public request the authorities to investigate and bring these suspects to justice. AREY