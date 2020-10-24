Crime FEATURED Latest 

Three High Profile Murder Suspects Remain At Large

cne117 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Phnom Penh: Recently, people are very surprised that the suspects in three high profile gun murder cases still have not been captured by police

1. The police officer who shot a barber in front of his shop in September.

2. A Gendarmerie officer who shot and killed a DJ at Daun Penh restaurant in January

3. A young military officer who shot and killed his girlfriend, a medical student, in February.

The public request the authorities to investigate and bring these suspects to justice. AREY

You May Also Like

Australian Arrested On Drugs Charges In Kampot

cne0

Another Banteng Found Dead

cne0

Crane Remains Stuck On Sihanoukville Building

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *