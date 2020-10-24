Siem Reap: City Criminal Police arrested a man for selling a friend’s mtorcycle and phone, along with the illegal use of drugs.

Colonel Nop Sarak, Siem Reap City Police Inspector, said that after a complaint, officers detained a suspect named Keo Vannou, alias Sak, male, 25 years old.

He confirmed that this case occurred on October 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM when Keo Vannou came to visit the house of the victim, Sim Soeum, a 44-year-old man in Veal village, Kork Chak commune, Siem Reap.

He borrowed the victim’s black Honda Wave C 110 motorcycle and a gold Huawei V6To mobile phone. The suspect then went to sell the motorcycle to Sokha Barang alias Si, a 30-year-old male in Banteay Meanchey roundabout for $ 200.

After the suspect ran out of money on October 20, 2020, he came to stay at the house of San Kim Sieb, a 15 year old male in Ta Vien village, Sangkat Sala Kamroeuk, Siem Reap city.

On October 23, 2020, at 9:00 AM, the victim found out the suspect was staying at the house and reported to the local police force of Siem Reap City who brought the suspect for questioning.

After questioning, Keo Vannou, alias Sak, admitted that he had borrowed the victim’s motorbike and mobile phone and taken the motorbike to sell. The mobile phone, he said, was given to his friend Nuon Buntepin, a 23-year-old man from Thlok village. Andong, Slor Kram commune, who escaped.

After questioning, the police tested the urine of the suspect, with a positive result for drug use. Currently, the specialized police force of Siem Reap is building a case to send the suspects to court for legal action. KOHSANTEPHEAP