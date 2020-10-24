Kampot: After an autopsy on the body of a man found by residents near the railway in Toteung Tngay village, Boeung Touk commune, district authorities concluded that the victim died after being hit by a train.

Teuk Chhou District Police Inspector Sou Bunthoeun said that at 6 am on October 24, 2020, residents reported finding a man dead next to the railway in Toteung Tngay village, Boeung Touk commune, Teuk Chhou district.

On receiving this information, the technical officer and traffic police of Kampot Provincial Commissioner immediately arrived at the scene and conducted a thorough autopsy.

Experts confirmed that the victim was hit by a train while walking alone. On the afternoon of the same day, the body was being kept at the scene under the supervision of the commune administration police force of Boeung Touk to wait for relatives to come and take it away. RASMEI