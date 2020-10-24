Phnom Penh: On October 24, 2020, a drug dealer was arrested in Sangkat Choam Chao 2, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

The crackdown was led by Mr. Kheng Sarath, Deputy Director of the Anti-Drug Department (A4), under the command of General Santebandit Neth Savoeun, National Police Commissioner General, General Mak Chito, Deputy National Police Commissioner and General. Ek Lek Vannak, Director of the Anti-Drug Department, with the coordination of Mr. Seang Moniroth, Deputy Prosecutor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court.

The arrested suspect was named as Kith Sokha, a 31-year-old Cambodian male, and 1035.41 grams of methamphetamine (ICE) wrapped in Chinese tea packaging was seized.

The suspect and evidence are being processed and will be sent to court. For the past few days, the Anti-Drug Department (A4) has been cracking down on a series of major drug trafficking cases in Phnom Penh and other provinces. AREY