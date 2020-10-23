Kandal Province: At 8:30 pm on October 22, 2020, a man entered the Deum Rus Administrative Police Station in Rolous Village, Deum Rus Commune, Kandal Stung District, Kandal Province and shouted, “I will kill all the police”.

According to the Kandal Stung District Police report, the suspect, Khat Sokha, a 32-year-old man with an unspecified occupation, had taken drugs.

According to the source, before the incident, the suspect was riding a motorcycle with another friend named Long and stopped near the administrative police station in Doeum Rus commune. Long rode away on the motorcycle, while the suspect walked into the police station and shouted, “I will kill all the police.”

According to the source, the police immediately came out to question the suspect, who asked “Where did the police chief go, I will kill him?” and then smashed two glass doors.

The police chief of Doeum Rus commune immediately arrested the suspect and sent him to the Kandal Stung District Police Inspectorate to build a case. KOHSANTEPHEAP