Phnom Penh: At 11:25 on October 18, 2020, officers of the Anti-Drug Department (A4) and local police cracked down on drug trafficking in front of a rented room on Street 2002, Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh. Three Chinese suspects were detained.

1 Pa-ying, male, born in 1996

2. Huok Thao, born in 1996

3. SHI SI BEI, male, born in 1971, is reported to be the ringleader.



The seized evidences included: 1389.43 grams of methamphetamine (ICE), 29.21 grams of WY tablets, 34.90 grams of MDMA, 1 set of scales and 2 phones.



Currently, the suspects and evidence are being prepared to be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court according to the legal procedures. NKD