Phnom Penh: On October 20, 2020, at around 11:30 AM, police arrested a suspect for stealing a PassApp three-wheeler in 126 Street, Village 9, Sangkat Phsar Thmei I, Khan Daun Penh.

The vehicle was stolen in front of 30AE1 46th Street, 592 10, Lake Village 2 Phnom Penh on October 15, 2020, at around 4 pm.

The suspect, Pich Vanny is 37 years old from Ta Kor village, Prey Las commune, Ponhea Leu district, Kandal province.



The Passapp taxi was recovered, after it had been sprayed purple to disguise it. Police matched the painted tuk tuk with the body number: 07383 and engine number: 38274 belonging to the victim.

After the incident, the suspect was detained by the authorities to build a case to be sent to court to continue to follow the legal procedures.

