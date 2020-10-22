Svay Rieng Province: A father died after running to catch his son, who is suspected of having epilepsy (*or some other similar neurological disorder).

This incident happened at 5:30 pm on October 21, 2020 at Russey Chhongrok village, Romeang Thkol commune, Svay Teap district, Svay Rieng province.

According to the district police, the dead man was a father named In Savon, 57 years old, a farmer, living at the scene.



His son was named as In Try, 33 years old.

According to the villagers, the man had been suffering from epilepsy for many years and the family had taken him to the hospital, but he was not cured. On the day of the incident, the father saw his son having a seizure, and he ran to rescue him, but his son accidentally took a 40-centimeter-long bamboo stick and hit his father’s head, causing him to fall and die at the scene.

The son had been taken for police questioning. NKD